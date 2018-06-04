Saskatchewan Polytechnic to recognize students' military experience

It will soon be easier for veterans and reservists in Saskatchewan to get a certificate, degree or diploma.

On Monday, Saskatchewan Polytechnic signed an agreement stating military training and experience can now be applied as credit toward a post-secondary degree.

"We are strongly committed to helping our current and former servicemen and women achieve their educational dreams," said Sask. Polytech president and CEO Larry Rosia in a release.

The agreement was signed with National Advanced Placement & Prior Learning, an organization designed to fast-track veterans through educational systems.

"(This) will bring our valued members closer to their education goals, whether to further their military career, or to gain brand new skills toward a rewarding civilian career," said Colonel Geoff Abthorpe, Commander of the 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

This is the first post-secondary institution in Saskatchewan to recognize military experience in its programs

The British Columbia Instutute of Technology already has a similar program in place.