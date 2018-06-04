Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan Polytechnic to recognize students' military experience

Saskatchewan Polytechnic to recognize students' military experience

It will soon be easier for veterans and reservists in Saskatchewan to get a certificate, degree or diploma.

Training, experience can be applied to credit towards degree

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be able to apply military training and experience toward a post-secondary degree. (CBC)

On Monday, Saskatchewan Polytechnic signed an agreement stating military training and experience can now be applied as credit toward a post-secondary degree.

"We are strongly committed to helping our current and former servicemen and women achieve their educational dreams," said Sask. Polytech president and CEO Larry Rosia in a release.

The agreement was signed with National Advanced Placement & Prior Learning, an organization designed to fast-track veterans through educational systems.

"(This) will bring our valued members closer to their education goals, whether to further their military career, or to gain brand new skills toward a rewarding civilian career," said Colonel Geoff Abthorpe, Commander of the 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

This is the first post-secondary institution in Saskatchewan to recognize military experience in its programs

The British Columbia Instutute of Technology already has a similar program in place.

