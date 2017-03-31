RCMP are looking for whoever stole two 24-metre wooden utility poles from a construction site north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Police say it happened sometime over a five-month span, from September 2016 to March 23, 2017, south of the community of Northside.

Because of the size of the poles, the perpetrator or perpetrators likely used heavy equipment to move or drag them.

The poles are valued at around $4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.