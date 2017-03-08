Mobile devices now outnumber landlines in Saskatchewan by almost 2-to-1.

People communicate by text, email and on an ever-expanding array of social media platforms. Sometimes, they even talk on the phone.

With this growing ability to communicate, it's actually becoming tougher to get connected if you don't already know a person's number.

SaskTel has some 388,000 landline subscribers.

In comparison, it has 617,000 wireless subscribers. Of that total, more than 600,000 of the numbers are unlisted.

"It's by default that wireless numbers are not listed," said Michelle Englot with SaskTel.

The way it works now, a subscriber with a landline must ask SaskTel that their number be unlisted and then pay a $2 monthly fee. Otherwise, it automatically goes into the white pages.

In comparison, a person with a wireless device must specifically ask SaskTel to list their number with directory assistance. Otherwise, it automatically remains unlisted.

So, while it appears that people want to be constantly connected, they might not want everyone to know how to get in touch.