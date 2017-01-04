One of the greatest athletes in Saskatchewan history is retiring, but Brianne Theisen-Eaton will be remembered here for more than just her trophies and medals.

"She meant everything to this province," said Bob Reindl, executive director for Saskatchewan Athletics.

"She's a very humble person; down to earth; willing to definitely help anybody that needed help."

Theisen-Eaton, 28, and her husband, Olympic gold medallist Ashton Eaton, announced their retirements together online this morning.

Humboldt, Sask., native and Olympic bronze medal heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton and her husband, gold medal decathlete Ashton Eaton, announced their retirements Wednesday. (Frank Gunn/ The Canadian Press)

Theisen-Eaton has won seven medals in major global championships. That includes a bronze medal at last year's Rio Olympics. She competed in the heptathlon, a grueling seven-event test of speed, strength and endurance.

"She's one of the most accomplished athletes we've had," Reindl said.

The Humboldt, Sask., native will also be remembered for her kindness and generosity toward younger athletes, Reindl said. Theisen-Eaton would often return to the province from her Oregon training base. She'd work with younger athletes, hosting clinics and making frequent appearances.

Reindl said famous athletes can seem aloof or self-absorbed, but not Theisen-Eaton. She'd focus on each person who asked for an autograph or photo. She'd ask them about their own lives rather than bragging about her own, he added.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton rose above her competition to win the bronze medal in the women's heptathlon during the 2016 Olympic Summer Games. (Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star/Getty)

Theisen-Eaton's father would set up hurdles and starting blocks in the back alley of their home when she was growing up in Humboldt.

In Grade 9, she began making the 110-kilometre commute to Saskatoon to practise several times a week.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench, whose daughter grew up with Theisen-Eaton, said his family and others in the community watched many of her races on TV over the years. That often meant waking up in the middle of the night to catch her competing in Europe or Asia.

"Brianne's always been an enthusiastic supporter of Humboldt," Muench said.

"We wish her the best of luck."

After a stellar high school career in Saskatchewan, Theisen-Eaton starred at the University of Oregon. She and Eaton married and became two of the world's best multi-event athletes.

Theisen-Eaton's post-athletics plans are unclear. In a statement, she thanked her coaches, friends and family for their years of support.