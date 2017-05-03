New 2016 Census data released by Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan continues to stay young, even as the rest of the country gets older.

The data showed 19.6 per cent of the province was 14 years of age and younger last year — the highest percentage of all the provinces. Nunavut has the youngest average age in Canada overall.

There are fewer seniors as well. People aged 65 years or older made up 15.5 per cent of the population, one of the lowest rates in the country.

"The Prairies were also the only provinces where there were more people aged 15 to 34, often referred to as millennials, than baby boomers (aged 51 to 70)," read the report.

"The population aged 15 to 34 in these provinces is sustained by higher fertility and immigration, and in the case of Alberta, the migration of people from other provinces, often drawn by the booming labour market."

According to the data, millennials make up 26.6 per cent of Saskatchewan's population, a rate matched by Manitoba.

Alberta is the only province with a higher percentage.

Saskatchewan also had one of the lowest average ages in the country at 39. The national average sat at 41.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon and Regina were two of the youngest cities in the country. Only Edmonton and Calgary had fewer people over 65.