Saskatoon's new mayor has been given the second-highest approval rating for mayors in the country in a new survey released Monday.

Charlie Clark has a 72 per cent approval rating in a Mainstreet/Postmedia poll conducted earlier this month. Saskatoon city council, meanwhile, has a 59 per cent approval rating.

Clark spent 10 years as a councillor before running for mayor in last October's election. He defeated incumbent Don Atchison, who was seeking a fifth term.

"Being the newest mayor in the cities that we surveyed, it is not surprising that Mayor Clark's approval numbers are the second highest in Canada," Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, said in a news release.

"It will be interesting to see if these high approval numbers continue further in Clark's term."

The only mayor with a higher approval rating is Ottawa's Jim Watson at 79 per cent.

Michael Fougere, in his second term as Regina's mayor, was given an approval rating of 54 per cent. (CBC News)

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere was given a 54 per cent approval rating in the survey, slightly above the 50 per cent given to Regina city council.

Fougere's rating puts him in seventh place among the mayors included in the survey.

Mayors ranked by approval:

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson: 79 per cent. Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark: 72 per cent. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: 65 per cent. Montreal Mayor Denis Coderr: 62 per cent. Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson: 58 per cent. Toronto Mayor John Tory: 55 per cent. Regina Mayor Michael Fougere: 54 per cent. Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman: 53 per cent. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins: 51 per cent. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson: 50 per cent.

According to the release, 628 people were surveyed in Regina and 600 in Saskatoon. Probabilistic samples of these sizes would yield margins of error from +/- 3.92 to +/- 4.00%, 19 times out of 20.