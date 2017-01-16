It's a tale of two Januaries when you look at the weather in Saskatchewan at the beginning of the month and what's in the forecast for the rest of it.

John Paul Cragg, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it's not unusual to see temperatures shift in January, but what's uncommon is for the fluctuation to take so long.

Weather in the Prairies was dominated by cold, Arctic air flowing down from the north for the first half of the month.

People enjoy a walk in Regina, where the temperature reached lows of -34 C last week and is forecast to reach 5 C this week. (CBC)

"And then almost right in the middle of January, that pattern completely switched and now we're seeing warm Pacific air flowing over the mountains."

For this week, Cragg said the forecast shows daily highs close to or above 0 C for most of Saskatchewan. Temperatures may stay just below the freezing mark over the weekend and throughout next week.

As of Monday afternoon, the forecast showed both Saskatoon and Regina could reach a high of 5 C on Thursday. Cragg said that's fairly uncommon and could break records.

Freeze-thaw cycle could cause issues

Temperatures like that this time of year, Cragg warned, can also bring problems.

"When we get up to a temperature of five degrees for a daytime high, there's going to start to be some daytime melting. But all of our forecasts are for overnight temperatures dropping below the zero mark," Cragg said.

"Obviously when you get this freeze and thaw happening, you want to be careful because roads and sidewalks could be slippery."

Crews were busy with a water main break on Duchess Street Sunday night and Monday. (Don Somers/CBC)

The cycle of thawing and freezing could also bring more water main breaks.

In Saskatoon, crews were busy with a break on Duchess Street Sunday night.

Water from the break filled the street and ran toward nearby intersections. Roadway workers, however, were able to clear the street of slush, which allowed water to drain into storm sewers in the area.

The City of Saskatoon and the City of Regina both see about one water main break per day this time of year. Representatives from both cities say there hasn't been an influx of calls so far, though the changing weather means it's possible more might happen.

Homeowners who notice water pooling in the street or a decrease in water pressure in their home should report it right away.

People in Saskatoon can call 306-975-2476. Regina residents can report it to 306-777-7000.