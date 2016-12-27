Lawyers for a Saskatchewan First Nation say the federal government has been ordered to pay $4.5 million as compensation for treaty money withheld by the Crown after the Riel Rebellion.

Maurice Law held a news conference on Tuesday, and told reporters that the Specific Claims Tribunal had ruled the sum should be paid to the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation.

It said the money was compensation for $4,250 in treaty money that the Crown illegally withheld from band members between 1885 to 1888, after the Riel Rebellion.

Maurice Law said the decision follows the Tribunal's earlier finding that the Crown breached its lawful obligation to make yearly treaty payments of $5 per person, called "annuities", to starving members of the Beardy's and Okemasis Bands in the four years following the 1885 Riel Rebellion.