It used to be done as a necessary means of hunting so people could feed their families. Now falconry is mostly a sport, with about two dozen active participants around Saskatchewan.

"Hunting with these, you're basically just using them, developing an association between the falcon and the falconer," said Paddy Thompson on the relationship between bird and hunter.

Thompson has been involved in falconry for more than 40 years. On Sunday, he introduced people to the sport through a presentation at Saskatoon's Cabela's.

He said the falconer relies on the bird to catch the prey, while the bird relies on the falconer to provide the prey, or quarry.

Despite the close relationship between them, and the amount of care and devotion needed by the falcon, Thompson said the bird is by no means a pet.

"They just don't calm down to the point where a dog or a cat would," he said.

The falcon is also rewarded in the hunt. If Thompson and his falcon are hunting duck, the falcon will get to pluck its prey and eat certain parts of it.

"If you want them to continue to fly at a high level in peak condition, you have to reward them often enough so that they see the end point of the whole game," he said.

The Saskatchewan Falconry Association has a two-year apprenticeship program for anyone who would want to become a falconer.