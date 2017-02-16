A mid-winter warm-up is bringing record-setting temperatures to some areas of Saskatchewan.

However, not everyone may enjoy the slushy mess left behind as the snow melts.

CBC Radio's Morning Edition asked listeners to engage in some debate about the weather — with the prize being tickets to a live taping of CBC Radio's The Debaters, taking place Friday at the Casino Regina Show Lounge at 8 p.m. CST.

The resolution reads, "whereas a sudden temperature jump in February leads to melting snow, be it resolved that a mid-winter melt is not worth the disgusting, slushy mess. Keep winter where winter belongs!"

The winner will be chosen at 8:15 a.m. CST Thursday on the Morning Edition.