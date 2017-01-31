Saskatchewan courts are respecting the right of an accused to self-identify their gender.

That means that a male transitioning to female — but who has not had surgery — could be placed at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre for women in Prince Albert, Sask.

Or, as was the case in provincial court in Saskatoon on Monday, the two individuals transitioning could — and did — choose the all-male correctional centre in the city.

"We do have policy for transgender individuals to be placed in a correctional centre, or if it is a youth then a youth custody facility, that corresponds with their self-identified gender," said Corrections, Public Safety and Policing spokesman Drew Wilby.

The only factor that might change the policy is if the placement would create a demonstrable risk to the individual or the facility.

Wilby said the individual is also able to determine the gender of the corrections worker performing the strip search upon admission to the jail.

"I'm pleasantly surprised to hear this and it makes sense," said Amanda Guthrie, the education co-ordinator with OUTSaskatoon.

Guthrie added that "according to the [provinicial] government's new criteria for ID, you don't need to physically transition or get any surgeries to change your ID."