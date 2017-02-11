Police services aren't the only place where you'll find K-9 teams.

Cpl. Jamie Chartrand and his canine partner Jaks both wear conservation officer badges, working for the Ministry of Environment in Prince Albert, Sask.

"I don't think a lot of people actually know the problems that are out there," Chartrand said of his work. One of his favourite things about working with Jaks is educating the public on those problems.

Jaks worked with the Winnipeg Police Service before being recruited by Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment. (Submitted by Government of Saskatchewan.)

No matter where the dogs end up working, canine team dogs are trained the same.

"He's known as a general-purpose dog because he does a variety of different tasks," Chartrand explained.

That includes everything from being able to track humans over a range of distances to locating evidence.

Chartrand said before he began working with a canine partner, he didn't realize how valuable the dogs were to the job.

Many times, Jaks has been able to find things Chartrand didn't see, from hidden firearms to shell casings to threads that may be important evidence.

Chartrand said Jaks is a good partner for him; the dog is social and has a never-quit attitude.

"What really impressed me the most about him is his tenacity and his energy."

Chartrand said like him, Jaks also enjoys his time off.

With the physical demands of being a conservation officer, Chartrand said he's unsure just how long it will be before he moves on. However, he said he'll stick with Jaks until the dog is ready for retirement.