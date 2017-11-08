Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth says he doesn't think federal legislation to legalize marijuana does enough to protect young people.
Corey O'Soup is urging Ottawa to consider changes to the legislation to ensure children and youth are protected from the potential harm of legalized cannabis.
According to Health Canada, the use of cannabis on a young person's brain can have serious effects, including increased risk of suicide and depression.
O'Soup says it's irreparable damage that cannot be ignored.
The child advocate says the sanctions for adults who give minors marijuana aren't enough deterrence and won't help to prevent adults from selling or distributing cannabis to children.
He makes six recommendations for the federal and provincial governments as regulations are drafted, including a call for restrictions on the sale of cannabis in any form that could be attractive to children, such as candy.
