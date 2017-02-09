Saskatchewan authors and publishers are being recognized as the shortlist for the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards was announced Thursday.

There were 188 submissions for the 13 categories offered this year. A jury process is used to select the winner.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, April 29 at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre.

Saskatchewan Book Awards 2017 shortlist

Awards for writers:

Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award

  • A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).
  • Never Mind by Katherine Lawrence (Turnstone Press).
  • The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).
  • The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).

Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award

  • New Albion by Dwayne Brenna (Coteau Books).
  • The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).
  • The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).
  • What's Left Behind by Gail Bowen (McClelland & Stewart).

University of Saskatchewan Non-Fiction Award

  • 100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey (University of Regina Press).
  • A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).
  • Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours) by Harold R. Johnson (University of Regina Press).
  • Inside the Mental: Silence, Stigma, Psychiatry, and LSD by Kay Parley (University of Regina Press).
  • Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press).

Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award

  • Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).
  • Mythologizing Norval Morrisseau: Art and the Colonial Narrative in the Canadian Media by Carmen L. Robertson (University of Manitoba Press).
  • Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury (Gabriel Dumont Institute Press).
  • The Red Files by Lisa Bird-Wilson (Nightwood Editions).

O'Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award

  • Along Comes a Wolfe by Angie Counios and David Gane (Your Nickel's Worth Publishing).
  • Magpie by Michael James (Thought Catalog Books).
  • Wind Leaves Absence by Mary Maxwell (Thistledown Press).

Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award

  • A Map in my Blood by Carla Braidek (Thistledown Press).
  • Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).
  • The Hideous Hidden by Sylvia Legris (New Directions Publishing).
  • The Red Files by Lisa Bird-Wilson (Nightwood Editions).

Young Adult Literature Award

  • Convictions by Judith Silverthorne (Coteau Books).
  • Flickers by Arthur Slade (HarperCollins).
  • The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).
  • Yellow Dog by Miriam Körner (Red Deer Press).

City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award

  • A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).
  • Been in the Storm So Long by Terry Jordan (Coteau Books).
  • Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).
  • Never Mind by Katherine Lawrence (Turnstone Press).
  • The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).

City of Regina Book Award

  • Fault Lines: Life and Landscape in Saskatchewan's Oil Economy by Emily Eaton, photographs by Valerie Zink (University of Manitoba Press).
  • Inside the Mental: Silence, Stigma, Psychiatry, and LSD by Kay Parley (University of Regina Press).
  • The Knowledge Seeker: Embracing Indigenous Spirituality by Blair Stonechild (University of Regina Press).
  • Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press).

Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award

  • Holy War: Cowboys, Indians, and 9/11s by Mark Cronlund Anderson (University of Regina Press).
  • No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience by Bohdan S. Kordan (McGill Queen's University Press).
  • Reconsidering C.B. Macpherson: From Possessive Individualism to Democratic Theory and Beyond by Phillip Hansen (University of Toronto Press).

Prix du livre français

  • De poussière et de vent by Laurier Gareau (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).
  • La voix de mon père by Madeleine Blais-Dahlem (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).
  • Lignes de fuite by David Baudemont (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).

Awards for publishers:

Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award

  • Coteau Books
    Scattered Bones by Maggie Siggins.
  • University of Regina Press
    Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours) by Harold R. Johnson
    Holy War: Cowboys, Indians, and 9/11s by Mark Cronlund Anderson
    Reading from Behind: A Cultural Analysis of the Anus by Jonathan A. Allan
    The Long Walk by Jan Zwicky
    Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot.

University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina Education Award for Publishing in Education

  • Coteau Books
    Convictions by Judith Silverthorne.
  • Gabriel Dumont Institute Press
    Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury.
  • University of Regina Press
    100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey
    Beginning Cree by Solomon Ratt, with illustrations by Holly Martin
    Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets.

Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award

  • Coteau Books
    Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe.
  • University of Regina Press
    100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey.