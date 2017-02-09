Saskatchewan authors and publishers are being recognized as the shortlist for the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards was announced Thursday.
There were 188 submissions for the 13 categories offered this year. A jury process is used to select the winner.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, April 29 at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre.
Saskatchewan Book Awards 2017 shortlist
Awards for writers:
Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award
- A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).
- Never Mind by Katherine Lawrence (Turnstone Press).
- The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).
- The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).
Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award
- New Albion by Dwayne Brenna (Coteau Books).
- The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).
- The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).
- What's Left Behind by Gail Bowen (McClelland & Stewart).
University of Saskatchewan Non-Fiction Award
- 100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey (University of Regina Press).
- A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).
- Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours) by Harold R. Johnson (University of Regina Press).
- Inside the Mental: Silence, Stigma, Psychiatry, and LSD by Kay Parley (University of Regina Press).
- Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press).
Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award
- Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).
- Mythologizing Norval Morrisseau: Art and the Colonial Narrative in the Canadian Media by Carmen L. Robertson (University of Manitoba Press).
- Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury (Gabriel Dumont Institute Press).
- The Red Files by Lisa Bird-Wilson (Nightwood Editions).
O'Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award
- Along Comes a Wolfe by Angie Counios and David Gane (Your Nickel's Worth Publishing).
- Magpie by Michael James (Thought Catalog Books).
- Wind Leaves Absence by Mary Maxwell (Thistledown Press).
Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award
- A Map in my Blood by Carla Braidek (Thistledown Press).
- Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).
- The Hideous Hidden by Sylvia Legris (New Directions Publishing).
- The Red Files by Lisa Bird-Wilson (Nightwood Editions).
Young Adult Literature Award
- Convictions by Judith Silverthorne (Coteau Books).
- Flickers by Arthur Slade (HarperCollins).
- The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).
- Yellow Dog by Miriam Körner (Red Deer Press).
City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award
- A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).
- Been in the Storm So Long by Terry Jordan (Coteau Books).
- Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).
- Never Mind by Katherine Lawrence (Turnstone Press).
- The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).
City of Regina Book Award
- Fault Lines: Life and Landscape in Saskatchewan's Oil Economy by Emily Eaton, photographs by Valerie Zink (University of Manitoba Press).
- Inside the Mental: Silence, Stigma, Psychiatry, and LSD by Kay Parley (University of Regina Press).
- The Knowledge Seeker: Embracing Indigenous Spirituality by Blair Stonechild (University of Regina Press).
- Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press).
Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award
- Holy War: Cowboys, Indians, and 9/11s by Mark Cronlund Anderson (University of Regina Press).
- No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience by Bohdan S. Kordan (McGill Queen's University Press).
- Reconsidering C.B. Macpherson: From Possessive Individualism to Democratic Theory and Beyond by Phillip Hansen (University of Toronto Press).
Prix du livre français
- De poussière et de vent by Laurier Gareau (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).
- La voix de mon père by Madeleine Blais-Dahlem (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).
- Lignes de fuite by David Baudemont (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).
Awards for publishers:
Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award
- Coteau Books
Scattered Bones by Maggie Siggins.
- University of Regina Press
Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours) by Harold R. Johnson
Holy War: Cowboys, Indians, and 9/11s by Mark Cronlund Anderson
Reading from Behind: A Cultural Analysis of the Anus by Jonathan A. Allan
The Long Walk by Jan Zwicky
Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot.
University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina Education Award for Publishing in Education
- Coteau Books
Convictions by Judith Silverthorne.
- Gabriel Dumont Institute Press
Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury.
- University of Regina Press
100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey
Beginning Cree by Solomon Ratt, with illustrations by Holly Martin
Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets.
Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award
- Coteau Books
Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe.
- University of Regina Press
100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey.