Saskatchewan authors and publishers are being recognized as the shortlist for the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards was announced Thursday.

There were 188 submissions for the 13 categories offered this year. A jury process is used to select the winner.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, April 29 at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre.

Saskatchewan Book Awards 2017 shortlist

Awards for writers:

Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award

A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).

Never Mind by Katherine Lawrence (Turnstone Press).

The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).

The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).

Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award

New Albion by Dwayne Brenna (Coteau Books).

The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).

The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).

What's Left Behind by Gail Bowen (McClelland & Stewart).

University of Saskatchewan Non-Fiction Award

100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey (University of Regina Press).

A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).

Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours) by Harold R. Johnson (University of Regina Press).

Inside the Mental: Silence, Stigma, Psychiatry, and LSD by Kay Parley (University of Regina Press).

Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press).

Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award

Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).

Mythologizing Norval Morrisseau: Art and the Colonial Narrative in the Canadian Media by Carmen L. Robertson (University of Manitoba Press).

Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury (Gabriel Dumont Institute Press).

The Red Files by Lisa Bird-Wilson (Nightwood Editions).

O'Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award

Along Comes a Wolfe by Angie Counios and David Gane (Your Nickel's Worth Publishing).

Magpie by Michael James (Thought Catalog Books).

Wind Leaves Absence by Mary Maxwell (Thistledown Press).

Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award

A Map in my Blood by Carla Braidek (Thistledown Press).

Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).

The Hideous Hidden by Sylvia Legris (New Directions Publishing).

The Red Files by Lisa Bird-Wilson (Nightwood Editions).

Young Adult Literature Award

Convictions by Judith Silverthorne (Coteau Books).

Flickers by Arthur Slade (HarperCollins).

The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press).

Yellow Dog by Miriam Körner (Red Deer Press).

City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award

A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers).

Been in the Storm So Long by Terry Jordan (Coteau Books).

Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books).

Never Mind by Katherine Lawrence (Turnstone Press).

The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House).

City of Regina Book Award

Fault Lines: Life and Landscape in Saskatchewan's Oil Economy by Emily Eaton, photographs by Valerie Zink (University of Manitoba Press).

Inside the Mental: Silence, Stigma, Psychiatry, and LSD by Kay Parley (University of Regina Press).

The Knowledge Seeker: Embracing Indigenous Spirituality by Blair Stonechild (University of Regina Press).

Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press).

Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award

Holy War: Cowboys, Indians, and 9/11s by Mark Cronlund Anderson (University of Regina Press).

No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience by Bohdan S. Kordan (McGill Queen's University Press).

Reconsidering C.B. Macpherson: From Possessive Individualism to Democratic Theory and Beyond by Phillip Hansen (University of Toronto Press).

Prix du livre français

De poussière et de vent by Laurier Gareau (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).

La voix de mon père by Madeleine Blais-Dahlem (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).

Lignes de fuite by David Baudemont (Éditions de la nouvelle plume).

Awards for publishers:

Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award

Coteau Books

Scattered Bones by Maggie Siggins.

Scattered Bones by Maggie Siggins. University of Regina Press

Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours) by Harold R. Johnson

Holy War: Cowboys, Indians, and 9/11s by Mark Cronlund Anderson

Reading from Behind: A Cultural Analysis of the Anus by Jonathan A. Allan

The Long Walk by Jan Zwicky

Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot.

University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina Education Award for Publishing in Education

Coteau Books

Convictions by Judith Silverthorne.

Convictions by Judith Silverthorne. Gabriel Dumont Institute Press

Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury.

Road Allowance Kitten, written by Wilfred Burton, illustrated by Christina Johns, translated by Norman Fleury. University of Regina Press

100 Days of Cree by Neal McLeod with Arok Wolvengrey

Beginning Cree by Solomon Ratt, with illustrations by Holly Martin

Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets.

Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award