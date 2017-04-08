A century since more than 3,500 Canadian soldiers were killed in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, their sacrifice will be commemorated at a series of events in Saskatchewan.

The battle between the Canadian Corps and German troops took place in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France from April 9-12, 1917.

By the time the battle was over, 3,598 Canadian soldiers had died. Of those, more than 400 were from Saskatchewan.

Sask. commemorative events

Starting on Sunday, a number of events will be held in Saskatchewan to honour veterans and commemorate soldiers who were killed during the battle.

A gravestone for a Canadian solider at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial cemetery in France. (Sharon Gerein)

Regina

Sunday : The Royal Canadian Legion Regina branch will hold a series of events, starting with a parade from St. Paul's Cathedral (1859 McIntyre St.) at 9 a.m. CST.

: The Royal Canadian Legion Regina branch will hold a series of events, starting with a parade from St. Paul's Cathedral (1859 McIntyre St.) at 9 a.m. CST. At 10:15 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph, before a rededication at the Royal Canadian Legion Library and Museum (1820 Cornwall St.) at 11 a.m.

Another commemoration ceremony will be held outside at the legislative building at 1 p.m., and there will be a Vimy Ridge exhibition and reception at the legislative building rotunda at 1:40 p.m.

Wednesday: The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan and Provincial Capital Commission will hold a screening of the First World War Commemorative Video Series at the MacKenzie Art Gallery's Shumiatcher Theatre. The screening starts at 7 p.m.

Saskatoon