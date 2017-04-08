A century since more than 3,500 Canadian soldiers were killed in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, their sacrifice will be commemorated at a series of events in Saskatchewan.
The battle between the Canadian Corps and German troops took place in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France from April 9-12, 1917.
- Commander's journals capture 'momentous' day for Canadians on Vimy Ridge
- Métis sniper made his mark for Canada at Vimy Ridge
By the time the battle was over, 3,598 Canadian soldiers had died. Of those, more than 400 were from Saskatchewan.
Sask. commemorative events
Starting on Sunday, a number of events will be held in Saskatchewan to honour veterans and commemorate soldiers who were killed during the battle.
Regina
- Sunday: The Royal Canadian Legion Regina branch will hold a series of events, starting with a parade from St. Paul's Cathedral (1859 McIntyre St.) at 9 a.m. CST.
- At 10:15 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph, before a rededication at the Royal Canadian Legion Library and Museum (1820 Cornwall St.) at 11 a.m.
- Another commemoration ceremony will be held outside at the legislative building at 1 p.m., and there will be a Vimy Ridge exhibition and reception at the legislative building rotunda at 1:40 p.m.
- Wednesday: The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan and Provincial Capital Commission will hold a screening of the First World War Commemorative Video Series at the MacKenzie Art Gallery's Shumiatcher Theatre. The screening starts at 7 p.m.
Saskatoon
- Sunday: The Royal Canadian Legion Saskatoon branch will hold a public service at 10:45 a.m. at the Vimy Memorial in Kiwanis Park.
- The 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Company is also holding a commemorative dinner in Saskatoon at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to a Royal Canadian Legion initiative that provides support to homeless or near-homeless veterans.