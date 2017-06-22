Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of alcohol-related hospitalization in the country, according to a new study.

At 345 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in 2015-16, Saskatchewan's rate trails only British Columbia (349) among provinces, states the study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Geoff Hynes, manager of the Canadian Population Health Initiative for CIHI, noted the rates are far higher in rural and remote areas.

The rate of more than 1,400 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the northern Saskatchewan health region of Mamawetan Churchill River is more than seven times higher than in the Saskatoon Health Region (193), according to CIHI.

Rates are also far higher in poor neighbourhoods.

"It really relates to … what kinds of services and supports are available for people at risk of alcohol harm in the community," Hynes said.

"This is a preventable condition with the right treatment and supports."

According to the study, more people are now hospitalized for alcohol than for heart attacks.

Saskatchewan's overall alcohol sales and consumption rates were not much different from the national average.

However, Saskatchewan had the lowest percentage of people who have talked to their doctors or other health workers about alcohol use.

The leading alcohol-related causes of hospitalization are chronic alcohol use, alcohol withdrawl, harmful alcohol use and cirrhosis of the liver.