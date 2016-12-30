Three Saskatoon residents are being named to the Order of Canada in the 50th year of the honour.

Harold Everett Chapman, and Irene and Leslie Dubé are among the 2017 members.

Chapman is being recognized for his seven decades of leadership in the co-operative movement.

The Dubés are being given the award for their philanthropy toward health, education and their community.

The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest civilian honours. Established in 1967, it recognizes Canadians who have been high achievers in their fields, or have shown dedication or service to their community and country.

There are 100 people being inducted in 2017.