The City of North Battleford would like to let everyone know there was no wildfire in the city Tuesday.

Or a flood.

In January.

At around 11 a.m. CST, the province's SaskAlert app sent out two messages in quick succession warning about a wildfire threatening the city, as well as an "Overland Flow Flood."

The alerts were quickly cancelled.

Initially, a city spokesperson blamed the provincial government for the error.

However, it was later determined the error was made by city employees who were training on the system and sent the alerts out by mistake.

No discipline will be necessary in the false alarm case. (David Shield/Government of Saskatchewan)

According to the city, no disciplinary action is planned, but staff will be more careful in the future.

Earlier this month, residents of Hawaii were sent into a panic after a false missile launch warning was sent to cell phones to people in the state.