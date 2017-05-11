Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says the result of the British Columbia election is concerning if the province ends up being led by an NDP-led coalition.

Wall says that's because the B.C. New Democrats have been clear that they will do whatever they can to kill Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to the west coast.

That's a concern for Wall because Regina's Evraz steel factory has been selected to build the pipe for Trans Mountain.

The election ended with the Liberals winning 43 seats, the NDP winning 41, and the Green Party holding the balance of power with three seats.