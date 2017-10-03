A Saskatchewan woman who was charged after police seized illegal tobacco products last spring has pleaded guilty.

A lawyer for Monique Milliken of Beatty appeared for her in court where sentencing was set for Dec. 12.

In April, Yorkton RCMP seized about 200,000 cigarettes, more than $5,000 in cash, a vehicle and a cargo trailer.

They had responded to a call for assistance from CN Rail police regarding a traffic stop.

Milliken, who is 61, faced four charges and pleaded guilty to three, including possession and transport of a tobacco product exceeding 10,000 cigarettes for sale purposes.

Beatty is about 300 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.

cigarette seizure yorkton

The cargo trailer being towed by the woman concealed 200,000 cigarettes, according to RCMP. (RCMP)

© The Canadian Press, 2017
The Canadian Press