Strong, gusty winds are expected across much of south and central Saskatchewan on Monday.

Environment Canada placed a large section of the province under a wind warning, saying damage to shingles and windows is possible.

A cold front moving across southern Saskatchewan created strong, gusty winds of up to 90 km/h blowing from the west.

The wind should die down by this evening.

As well, much of northern Saskatchewan was placed under a snowfall advisory on Monday. Many areas could receive 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today.