Province warns rural residents to be extra careful when burning outside

The Ministry of Environment is cautioning people to be extra careful when burning outside, as out-of-control grass fires continue to sweep across the province.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the province had recorded 100 wildfires in 2018, far higher than the five-year average of 54 in the same time span. Dry conditions and strong winds have led to fires which have claimed large sections of grassland, homes and vehicles.

"We haven't seen the green-up yet," said fire commissioner Duane McKay.

While many rural municipalities have recently brought in fire bans, McKay said anyone burning outside needs to be very careful right now.

"There are a lot of things a person should take into account," he said. "Having proper fire breaks and guards around that particular area, and having water on hand so you can extinguish it is a good idea."

The province can only issue a fire ban on Crown land, including provincially-run campsites. Burning on residential or agricultural land is controlled by RMs and municipalities across the province.

"The conditions across the province are best-monitored by municipalities," said McKay. "The fire conditions in the east, for example, might be different from the west. So putting everything into one basket is not the best situation."

Consequences for an out-of control fire can be dire. Other than losing valuable buildings and vehicles, landowners can be financially responsible for any firefighting efforts in the area.

The Rural Municipality of Corman Park, which has experienced 13 out-of-control fires over the past two weeks, said bills could run anywhere from $900 to $30,000, depending on the amount of firefighters required.