Sask. wheelchair basketball teams win gold, bronze at national championship

Saskatchewan wheelchair basketball teams took home two medals at the 2018 Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League National Championship in Martensville, Sask.

Teams also had 4 players named all-stars

Saskatchewan White wheelchair basketball team celebrates after defeating the Brampton Cruiser Suns 48-39 for first place in tier two at the 2018 Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League National Championship. (https://www.facebook.com/pg/wheelchairbasketball)

Saskatchewan wheelchair basketball teams took home two medals on home turf this weekend at at the 2018 Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League National Championship.

Saskatchewan Green won bronze in tier one, while Saskatchewan White earned gold in tier two at the tournament, which took place in Martensville, Sask. 

Final results from the tournament. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada)

Saskatchewan White took home gold after defeating the Brampton Cruiser Suns 48-39 in a comeback win.

The Cruiser Sun's went undefeated in the tournament until meeting Saskatchewan White in the championship game.   

In tier one, Saskatchewan Green defeated the Alberta Northern Lights 67-51 to claim to the bronze medal. 

Saskatchewan also had four players in the tournament named all-stars. 

The tournament is co-hosted by Wheelchair Basketball Canada and Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association.

It features top club teams from around the country competing for the national championship in two tiers. Martensville is eight kilometres north of Saskatoon.

