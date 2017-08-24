Chris Bear of Kamsack, Sask., posted a video on Facebook Thursday of himself wakesurfing at Madge Lake using a toboggan as his board.

He was inspired after a friend tagged him on a video of another man doing the exact same thing. He said he rummaged through his farm looking for an old sled.

"We got an old toboggan, probably older than I am, we grabbed a wave and went at it," he said.

However, he said "it didn't go as smooth as the other guy's video made it look."

Bear said wakesurfing with a toboggan is "pretty difficult" due to the cracks between the planks and a general lack of buoyancy. The video was shot during his third attempt.

"I tried to throw the rope in the boat and surf the wave and you saw what happened. It just went nose in and that's the result."

'As Canadian as it gets'

He said he wasn't worried about getting hit by the splintered old toboggan while trying the stunt.

"I'm 31 years old now. I've done a lot of crazy stuff and it wasn't really a big worry."

He also admitted to having had "a little bit of liquid courage."

Bear said if he could change anything, he would have liked to have been holding a Canadian beer "or a Timmys or something like that to make it a little more Canadian.

"As far as summer sports go, that's about as Canadian as it gets."