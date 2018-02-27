A new study from Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan leads the nation in teenagers who aren't employed or in education or training.

Using data from the national Labour Force Survey, Statistics Canada found 8.5 per cent of teens aged 15 to 19 years old were not in school and did not have a job in 2016. The report raises concerns that teens who are not in employment, education or training (NEET) can fall through the cracks.

"(They) may be experiencing difficulties making the transition from school to the labour market and could also be at a higher risk of social exclusion and depression," reads the report.

Saskatchewan's rate is the highest in the country, far above Ontario, which has a rate of 5.2 per cent. The national rate is 6.3 per cent.

The report said teens that fall into the category will have lower rates of education and less educational experience than their peers.

Younger teens aged 15 to 16 are of greatest concern because they most likely have not obtained their high school diploma. The study found 3.8 per cent of teens in that age range in Saskatchewan were not in the education system or employed.

While the study does not break down the numbers further, graduation rates among Indigenous students has been a concern in the province for years.

In 2016, high school graduation rates among First Nations students sat at 40 per cent, considerably lower than the provincial average of 70 per cent.

Nationally, the study found young women were slightly more likely to be enrolled in school, while young men were more likely to have entered the work force.

The study did not include youth who lived on reserves.