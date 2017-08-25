A trucking company has been charged $70,000 after one of its workers died while working on Highway 18, near the village of Mankota, Sask.

In 2014, a 43-year-old man died after the packer — a piece of heavy construction equipment — he was operating rolled over him, crushing him.

On Tuesday, Schmidt Trucking pleaded guilty in Swift Current Provincial Court to failing to ensure the driver used a seatbelt, resulting in his death.

The Kelvington-area company was fined $50,000 plus a $20,000 surcharge.

An additional charge against Schmidt Trucking was stayed in court.

At the time, RCMP wouldn't release the man's name. However, police said he is from Kelvington.

Mankota is about 210 kilometres southwest of Regina.