Sask. trial lawyers say shortage of Queen's Bench judges hurting justice system

The president of the Saskatchwan's trial lawyers association says Ottawa is dropping the ball when it comes to filling vacancies at Court of Queen's Bench.

Nick Stooshinoff says a shortage of judges is starting to affect the administration of justice.

"I would say that it started to become apparent at least a year ago and now, as I've indicated before, it is getting quite serious," he said in an interview.

"We see that judges are having sometimes four or five judgements in the hopper waiting to be completed and issued."

Stooshinoff said several factors are at play, including more family law and criminal cases coming through Queen's Bench, judges retiring and outstanding vacancies that haven't been filled.

As a result, Stooshinoff said, the chief justice at Queen's Bench has had to delay some matters.

Right now, there are four vacancies to fill.

The Federal Justice Minister's office says she has appointed three judges in recent months and that more will be appointed shortly.