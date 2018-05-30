Sask. trails Alberta in bouncing back from resource slump
Alberta 'came back much stronger' after oil, commodity slump
Over the past year, Alberta has increased the number of of people working, wholesale trade, average weekly earnings, building permits and retail sales, while Saskatchewan saw losses.
Lack of rail cars a 'double hit' for Saskatchewan
He said with extensive delays in rail shipments and most oil currently being shipped by train, Saskatchewan also faces a unique hurdle.
He called the lack of rail car capacity "a double hit" to Saskatchewan's economy.
"We produce half of Canada's wheat, we can't get that product to market," said Poelzer. "It really hurts us more than it would in Alberta, which is less dependent on grain exports."
Saskatchewan ranks 'dead last' in creating jobs: NDP
"I'm hearing from folks on doorsteps who are struggling to find work," Mowat said, noting Saskatchewan cut $3 million from job skills and training programs in its most recent budget.
Over the past year, Saskatchewan lost 2,700 jobs according to Statistics Canada. Alberta gained 46,000 jobs.
Sask. economy recovering, says minister
Saskatchewan's minister of trade and export development told CBC he does not believe Alberta's economy has outperformed Saskatchewan's since the downturn.
He said international rulings have not favoured northern uranium mines, and rail delays have become a thorn in the side of potash producers, forestry companies and farmers.
"You've basically seen a levelling-off," said Harrison. "We're not talking about new investment necessarily, but we're talking about a recovery in prices and energy."
Saskatchewan's population growth a 'massive, massive advantage'
Poelzer said regardless of which party is in power, people move to places where they can build a long-term future. He said neither the NDP nor Saskatchewan Party governments have ever locked resource royalties into a sovereign wealth fund.
"Had this been back 20 years ago, the downturn in oil prices and natural resource prices overall would have been more severe for Saskatchewan," Poelzer said.
"We're going to lag probably about a year behind Alberta and we're going to see similar growth as what Alberta's seen these past number of months," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.