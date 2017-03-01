Despite Saskatchewan's economy slowing last year, Chris Dekker is cautiously optimistic about exports to Asia and a new Canadian-EU trade agreement this year.

The head of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership said the value of Saskatchewan exports was down in 2016, according to preliminary data from Statistics Canada. While Saskatchewan exporters continue to sell potash, wheat and uranium across international borders, the value of those products has decreased, in part due to low global oil prices.

"It has been a difficult period," Dekker told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "We certainly haven't been growing as fast as we have over the last five years."

He said the current period of slow growth will hopefully be over soon.

Optimism routed in China, India, Europe

China and India continue to grow, which means they're still interested in products that Saskatchewan makes.

"China is growing the equivalent population of Canada — some 30 million people — into its middle class every year," Dekker said. "With that growth comes affluence, and the ability to buy more food and better food."

He said it is too early to predict how trade deals will affect Saskatchewan producers this year. He doesn't believe Saskatchewan exporters will be affected much by new policies brought in by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We believe that the Trump administration fully understands and appreciates the trade relationship between Canada and the United States," he said. "Most of its ire and protectionist comments are directed, we believe, at Mexico and China."

He also called the implementation of CETA, the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, an amazing opportunity for Saskatchewan.

"As soon as that becomes law and it is implemented, 95 to 97 per cent of the tariffs we used to pay will be removed," he said. "That creates an important market for Saskatchewan goods and an important opportunity to get away from the United States."

Dekker recently spoke at the Saskatoon Region Economic Outlook Forum, where economy experts gathered to talk about the region's short- and long-term future.