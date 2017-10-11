The group representing Saskatchewan's 13,000 teachers has ended talks with the province for a new collective agreement.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) said it was stepping away from the bargaining table after issues over appointing new members to Saskatchewan's Educational Relations Board. Currently, the board has no appointed members.

"There's simply no point in continuing negotiations without a functioning board in place," said federation president Patrick Maze in a news release. "It's just too risky. There would be no mechanism to guarantee the fair and transparent implementation and monitoring of teacher collective bargaining agreements."

The board has the authority to arbitrate disputes, settle grievances and authorize mediation in education contract disputes.

"We have had no direct contact with the Ministry since filing a court application to force the appointment of members to the Board, so we simply have no idea what their plans are," Maze said.

Last week, the STF filed a lawsuit that demanded the province appoint members to the board.

Previously, the Ministry of Education told CBC it was in the process of confirming appointments to the board, and expected the process would be completed soon.

Both the STF and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association nominated board members and a board chair in February. However, the nominations must be officially appointed by the province.

The federation's lawsuit is expected to be heard at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench on October 24.

Teachers have been without a contract since the end of August.