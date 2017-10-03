All it would take are a few pen strokes, according to the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

Instead, federation president Patrick Maze accused the government of dragging its feet on appointing five people to Saskatchewan's Educational Relations Board, which currently has no appointed members.

The STF has now asked the Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon to issue an order that would force the government to appoint members to that board, in an application for a writ from the court filed on Monday.

By law, the board has the authority to arbitrate disputes, settle grievances and authorize mediation in education contract disputes.

Maze said not having that board in place leaves teachers in a catch-22.

Nominees were submitted to province last winter

"We don't have any avenue with which, at the local level or the provincial level, to express disagreements outside of going to the exact government that may be the employer and that we might have the disagreement with," Maze told CBC News on Tuesday.

In an e-mail, officials at the Ministry of Education told CBC, "We are in the process of confirming appointments to the Educational Relations Board and expect this process to be completed shortly."

The board consists of five individuals appointed by a provincial order-in-council. Two are nominated by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and two are nominated by the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, with a jointly nominated chair.

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation each sent the province their nominees for the Educational Relations Board by March.

That included the joint nominee who is supposed to chair the board.

"There have been over 400 order-in-council appointments since February," said Maze. "Government knows how to do this but for whatever reason they haven't."

Teachers have been without a contract since the end of August. Maze said those negotiations are ongoing.