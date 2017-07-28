Saskatchewan residents broke the province's summer power use record — again.

Power use reached 3,419 megawatts on July 27, according to SaskPower. That surpassed the power use peak on July 10, which had broken the previous record set in July 2015.

Usage on July 27 represents an increase of 88 MW over the 2015 record, or the equivalent power use of 88,000 homes.

The winter power demand record still stands at 3,747 MW.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for most parts of the province on Thursday, with hot conditions expected to persist through Saturday.