The number of students reported for cheating at the University of Regina has prompted one the school's professors to dub it "a growing avalanche" of academic misconduct.

English professor Susan Johnston says she believes the rise is due in part to high schools in the province not treating plagiarism seriously enough.

CBC News asked school divisions in Regina and Saskatoon to see how or if they discipline students for passing off the work of others as their own.

Here's what they had to say.

Regina Public Schools

Terry Lazarou, Regina Public Schools communications supervisor, said the division has no stats about how many students have been disciplined for plagiarizing since the Ministry of Education released its "academic integrity and student responsibility" guidelines in July 2011.

A statement from the school board said all the high schools have codes of conduct that deal with cheating and plagiarism. A suspected breach of the code would prompt an investigation.

"Depending on the severity of the offence, students who cheat or plagiarize could face repercussions such as failing the assignment and/or the class," the statement said.

It went on to deny that high school administrators are not taking academic dishonesty seriously.

Regina Catholic Schools

A statement from Regina Catholic School said the system's faith-based education model emphasizes honesty and integrity.

"Transgressions are handled through progressive discipline with age-appropriate consequences," the statement said.

"Consequences would be determined on a case by case basis, and appropriate to the student, his or her understanding of wrong-doing and the gravity of the situation."

Saskatoon Public Schools

A statement from Saskatoon Public Schools said teachers exercise "professional discretion" when dealing with plagiarism or other academic dishonesty.

"Our teachers are expected to educate and mentor youth to understand academic integrity and personal responsibility. If an assignment is found to be plagiarized, our teachers first response is a behavioural intervention," the statement said.

"Receiving an immediate zero grade is never the first or best option because it means the student avoids doing the work. Where possible, we want our students to complete the work to not only achieve the course outcome, but to also learn from their mistakes."

CBC News has also reached out to Saskatoon's Catholic school division.