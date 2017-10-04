Shaye Deschambeault of Cumberland House, Sask., felt a mix of confusion and fear once she realized someone was shooting at them.

Deschambeault and her friend Jerilee Torgersen were near the front row of the country music concert just off the Las Vegas strip that was sprayed by bullets Sunday night.

A gunman was firing from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel, spraying bullets down on the crowd of thousands. More than 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded in the shooting spree.

"No one knew what was going on until a few hours later," Deschambeault said.

"We didn't know where the shooter was or how many there were so we were really freaked out."

Deschambeault and Torgersen escaped without injury and arrived at the Saskatoon airport Tuesday night. A relative was waiting to take them home to Cumberland House.

Torgersen said she's still shaken by the incident.

"Right now, I still feel very anxious and kind of nervous about loud sounds and whatever. But I think that eventually, it will get better," she said.

Shaye Deschambeault, left, and Jerilee Torgersen arrive at the Saskatoon airport Tuesday night. They were near the front row of the country music concert just off the Vegas strip when the shooting began Sunday night. (CBC)

The pair was separated in the chaos. Torgersen said strangers took her into their hotel room for the night.

"They were super kind; they took care of me. They said we'll keep you safe. I thought that was a beautiful act of kindness," she said.

Four Canadians are among those killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting, including Tara Roe. Roe is the wife of former Regina Pat and Melville Millionaires hockey player Zach Roe. The couple has two young sons.

An online fundraising campaign has started for Saskatchewan-born man Ryan Sarrazin, who was wounded during the Las Vegas shooting Sunday. (Facebook)

Saskatchewan-born Ryan Sarrazin was wounded. At last word, he remains in a Las Vegas hospital. His family asked for privacy in a statement released Tuesday, adding they were grateful for all the support.

Online fundraising campaigns have raised more than $50,000 for each of their families.