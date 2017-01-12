As Saskatchewan enters into the busy time of flu season, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer says it's not too late to get your flu shot.

The Ministry of Health has seen an increases of influenza cases in the last few weeks, and it's expected cases will continue through March.

"I encourage everyone to get a flu shot if they haven't already," said Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab. "This season's vaccine is a good match for circulating strains, including H3N2."

The province has seen 590 lab-confirmed influenza cases between September and January 7. During the last week of December, there was a spike of 175 cases.

People at risk of serious illness — like seniors, children, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions — are strongly recommended to get the flu shot.

The shot is available at many pharmacies, public health clinics and doctors' offices. Children under 9 years must be vaccinated at a doctor's office or at a public health office.

In 2016, almost 239,000 flu shots were given in the province.