RCMP say the number of impaired driving charges are down this holiday season compared with the year before.

Officers took to the roads between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day. They charged 21 drivers with impaired driving, compared with 29 the year before.

None of the drivers who were stopped this year refused to give a breath sample, compared with three in 2016/17.

RCMP pulled eight drivers off the road this year with roadside suspensions, compared with 14 the year before.

'I think the public is getting the idea that we're going to be out on the road and that it's smarter to drive safe and have a ride home.' - Staff Sgt. Mark Flodell

Staff Sgt. Mark Flodell, who works in the traffic section, says a number of factors came into play, not the least of which is that officers did not attempt to hide their presence or intentions.

"It's a combination of roadside check stops, also doing licensed establishment checks, and also roving patrols throughout areas. And there's Operation Overdrives, where we have specific locations where do more of a check stop as well," he said.

"I think the public is getting the idea that we're going to be out on the road and that it's smarter to drive safe and have a ride home."