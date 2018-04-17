No local preference to be given for Sask. pot licences

The Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming says more information on marijuana store applicants will be released later this week — including how many are local and how many are from out of province.

Minister Gene Makowsky told reporters there had been hundreds of applicants for the process, which will select successful candidates through a lottery.

Makowsky confirmed Saskatchewan-based retailers would not be given any preference.

"Anyone is free to get into the process, as long as they meet the requirements," he said. "That's part of our trade obligations within Canada."

SLGA is set to issued 51 permits for private stores to sell marijuana in Saskatchewan communities and First Nations after it is legalized across the country.

Municipalities were given the option to opt out of having a cannabis store. Saskatoon was allotted seven licenses, Regina was allotted six and smaller cities such as Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and Lloydminster got two.

The province has announced any business caught selling marijuana without a permit would be subject to fines of up to $100,000 per day and a six-month prison sentence.

Saskatchewan will receive 75 per cent of a federal cannabis excise duty tax. PST will also apply to any retail sales.