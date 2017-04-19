Saskatoon police believe a bomb threat at a post-secondary school is part of an ongoing investigation into several suspicious packages reported in the city.

Police were called yesterday after a staff member at Saskatchewan Polytechnic received an email with threats of an explosive device. None was found.

Police confirmed to CBC News that the threat Tuesday is related to an ongoing investigation into Amanda Totchek, who is also known as Alexa Emerson.

Totchek facing charges of public mischief, identity theft over suspicious package incidents.

Totcheck is in custody and faces 54 charges that include mischief, uttering threats and identity theft.

Police are also looking for a woman who has claimed in a video that she is the one responsible for the delivery of the packages.