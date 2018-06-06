Skip to Main Content
Sask. officers shouldn't target visible minorities for street checks: police commission

A new 'contact interviews' policy governing 13 municipal police forces was unveiled in Saskatchewan Wednesday.

New 'contact interviews' policy governing 13 municipal police forces unveiled Wednesday

The provincial police commission says officers should not target visible minorities for street checks. (CBC)

Visible minorities should not be targeted when police attempt street checks with members of the public, the Saskatchewan Police Commission says.

That's one of the major components of a new "contact interviews" policy the commission unveiled on Wednesday.

The policy will affect how police officers in 13 Saskatchewan municipal and First Nations conduct street checks.

No obligation to speak to police

The interviews should be voluntary, meaning people will not be required to answer questions or speak to police.  

Nor should the street checks be done on a random or arbitrary basis, the commission added. 

The commission sought feedback from police agencies, First Nations and other groups over two and a half years. 

The new policy was unveiled at a press conference in Regina Wednesday morning.

