New research suggests two of Canada's most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight and their sense of direction.

University of Saskatchewan biologist Christy Morrissey's paper was published yesterday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Morrissey studied the effect of two widely used pesticide types (neonicotinoids and organophosphates) which are used on more than 100 different crops, including wheat and canola, and are found in dozens of commercial products.

Both are known to be lethal to birds in large doses, but Morrissey wanted to study the impact of smaller amounts.

She and her colleagues took three groups of white-crowned sparrows, a common migratory songbird found throughout North America, and exposed them to a small dose, a somewhat larger dose, or no dose at all.

The results were dramatic.

After three days, the low-dose birds lost 17 per cent of their weight and the high-dose birds lost 25 per cent.

The birds exposed to organophosphates kept their weight, but they lost something else — their ability to find north.