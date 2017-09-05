A candidate running for the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party wants to shed some more light on the Global Transportation Hub land transaction.

If elected as leader, Gord Wyant wants to hold a public inquiry into the province's role in the multi-million dollar land deal.

"I've heard from many people who are concerned about the land transactions related to the Global Transportation Hub and I share those concerns," said Wyant in a news release.

"Without prejudging the outcome, I believe the only way to lift the cloud over the GTH is to shine a very bright — and very public — light on the entire matter."

A CBC News investigation found that two politically well-connected businesspeople made millions on a series of transactions that saw 200 acres of land wind up in the hands of the GTH for much more than the property was worth.

Former minister of the economy Bill Boyd was involved in directing some of those transactions.

Wyant also said he wants to expand the province's conflict of Iinterest act to make sure the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner has the necessary tools to investigate issues like the GTH.

"It's unacceptable to me and to the people of Saskatchewan that after all this time, there are still more questions than answers when it comes to the GTH," he said.

Wyant is the province's former minister of justice.

Before dropping his leadership bid last week, MLA Jeremy Harrison said he would get rid of its share in the Global Transportation Hub and revamp the province's conflict of interest legislation.

There are five candidates running for leadership of the party. The leadership election will be held Jan. 27, 2018.

Wyant will be speaking to reporters about the Global Transportation Hub at 10 a.m. CST.