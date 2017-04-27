Saskatchewan's ombudsman says living standards at correctional facilities in the province need to be improved.

Mary McFadyen, Saskatchewan's ombudsman and public interest disclosure commissioner, released her 2016 annual report Thursday morning.

She said in 2016, the ombudsman's office received over 3,400 complaints within its jurisdiction — 22 per cent more than in 2015.

According to McFadyen, the highest volume of complaints — 27 per cent of the total — were directed at the province's correctional centres.

In the report, four recommendations were made to improve living conditions in correctional facilities across the province. It follows an investigation at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre where McFadyen found makeshift dorms, cramped spaces, and a lack of cleanliness.

"Corrections should establish cleaning standards and protocols, and standards for inmate accommodations, beds/mattresses, privacy and the use and availability of toilets and showers — and it should ensure these standards are met," she said.

Investigating municipalities

The report also noted there were over 500 complaints made about municipalities. It was the first full year in which the office had jurisdiction over all 780 municipalities in the province.

One-third of those complaints were about council member conduct — including three investigations into conflicts of interest which were publicly reported on in early 2017.

"Residents need to know their council members are acting only in their community's best interest," McFadyen said. "Council members need to know what to do when their private interests conflict with their public duties."

In 2016, the ombudsman made 25 recommendations to nine government entities.