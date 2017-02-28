Saskatchewan leads the world as the best place in the world for mining companies to spend their money, according to a new survey issued by the Fraser Institute.

Every year, the think-tank polls mining and exploration companies and asks questions about taxation, regulation, safety and how much mineral wealth is in the region.

This year, Saskatchewan elbowed Western Australia out of first place in the index. Manitoba came in second place.

Alberta's policy score dropped the furthest this year, moving down from seventh spot in 2015 to 28th in 2016. Companies were concerned about regulatory duplication and uncertainty concerning protected environmental areas.

The survey received a total of 350 responses from around the world. It was conducted between Aug. 30 and Nov. 18, 2016.