The fight over the controversial Quill Lakes water diversion channel is now headed to the courtroom.

The Pasqua First Nation has applied to Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench for a judicial review of the provincial government's decision not to order an environmental assessment of the project.

In a sharply-worded 20-page document filed on Tuesday, lawyers for the First Nation say assistant deputy minister Wes Koytk "is playing favourites with his political supporters" by not ordering a review.

Asked to elaborate on those bold claims, lawyer Ryan Lake of Maurice Law — one of two law firms tapped by the Pasqua — said he would do so once the case is argued in court.

A judge can't decide on the application until both sides take part in a courtroom hearing.

No comment from province

The Ministry of Environment declined to comment Friday on the accusations or the application for the same reason cited by Lake.

The water diversion project is being proposed by a coalition of landowners in northern Saskatchewan who want to prevent further erosion of their lands from floodwaters from the Quill Lakes.

A sign that recently appeared in Craven, Saskatchewan, in opposition to the drainage project. ( Auralee MacPherson)

To do that, they want to build a 25-kilometre channel diverting water to Last Mountain Lake, a downstream lake around which the Pasqua First Nation has reserve land.

The band is worried about salty water travelling downstream and threatening Last Mountain Lake's fish and bird population.

Sask. 'deliberately' ignored concerns

Maurice Law and its partner on the case, Toronto-based Fogler Rubinoff, also charge Kotyk with "deliberately" ignoring public concerns about the project before deciding to exempt it from an environmental assessment.

They also say the province broke with Section 35 of the Constitution by not adequately consulting the First Nation, though Kotyk previously told CBC the decision over whether to order an assessment didn't trigger the duty to consult.

"The Pasqua expressly asked to be consulted with respect to the project. This request was ignored," wrote Jack Coop of Fogler Rubinoff in the application.

The Pasqua also want an injunction stopping construction of the channel from happening until the judicial review case plays out.

Feds mulling their own review

The request for a judicial review comes even as Canada's federal regulatory, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, is making up its own mind on whether an environmental assessment is necessary.

CEAA says it expects to make that call in early 2018.

Coop said the application for a judicial review was filed in case the federal government agrees with Saskatchewan that an environmental assessment isn't necessary.

Jason MacLean, an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan specializing in environmental assessments, says the federal government "almost never" gives a proposal its own sniff test after a province has passed on doing an environmental assessment.

