Nearly $50,000 has been raised so far to help a Saskatchewan-born man critically wounded in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The fund for Ryan Sarrazin and his family reached $47,360 Tuesday morning, after less than 24 hours. Many of the 435 donors posted comments wishing Sarrazin well. They said they would pray for him, his family and his fiancée.

"May light shine in this darkness and bring healing," one woman posted Tuesday morning.

"Please tell Ryan that he has to get better soon. Snowmobile season is coming, coyotes to hunt and snow to clear. My complete heart goes out to the Sarrazin family," wrote another supporter.

The shooting in Las Vegas, which occurred on Sunday just after 10 p.m. local time, has left 59 dead and more than 500 people wounded. The shooter fired at a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hoteland then killed himself before he could be taken into custody.

A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Sarrazin, who was born and raised near Spiritwood, was shot while attending the music festival. He is in hospital. No update on his condition was available Tuesday morning.

"To think that we have one of our own affected by it is really hard to wrap our heads around," Tamara Johnson, who created the online campaign told CBC News on Monday.

She said she started the campaign to show the family they are supported and shouldn't have to worry about expenses at a time like this.

3 Canadians killed

Another member of the Saskatchewan group attending the festival, a woman who has not been identified, was also wounded.

Three Canadians are confirmed among those killed.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C., Jessica Klymchuk of Valleyview, Alta., and Calla Medig of Jasper, Alta., have been confirmed dead.

Klymchuk was a mother of four and worked at a Catholic school in Valleyview, east of Grande Prairie. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice who was about to start trade school in the Okanagan.

At least six Canadians were injured in the attack.