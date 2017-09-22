The man who brutally attacked a homeless woman in Prince Albert, Sask., before setting her on fire has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Leslie Black, 31, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday morning in Saskatchewan Court of the Queen's Bench in Prince Albert on Friday.

He has already spent more than 1,180 days in custody, which will count toward his sentence.

Black will be sent to a prison outside of Saskatchewan because of the high-profile nature of the case.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the violent beating of 49-year-old Marlene Bird on June 1, 2014. The attack left the woman almost blind and a double amputee.

Bird listened as the Crown asked for a 20-year sentence with her head down, sniffling. The defence countered with a recommendation of 15 years, acknowledging the crime was brutal.

The Crown had applied to have Black designated a dangerous offender, but the judge ruled he did not meet the criteria.

Black read an apology to Bird, who spent several months in hospital recovering from the attack, stating he is "truly sorry" and "cannot forgive [him]self."

The judge referred to the sentencing as the "end of a long and arduous process" that will affect those involved and their family and friends for the rest of their lives.

Outside the court, Bird said she's trying to forgive her attacker. She said she continues to wait for prosthetic legs.