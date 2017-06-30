Three people with Saskatchewan connections have made the latest list of people slated to receive the Order of Canada.

Jacqui Shumiatcher, Bill Waiser and Brian Gable are on the list of 99 recipients.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced their appointments on Friday, on the eve of Canada's 150th anniversary.

Shumiatcher is a Regina philanthropist and patron of the arts, while Waiser is a Saskatoon historian and author. Gable, who draws editorial cartoons for the Globe and Mail in Toronto, was born in Saskatoon.

'Extremely thankful'

Bill Waiser. (billwaiser.com)

Waiser says he got the call last month.

"It was the officer in charge of national honours and he told me I'm about to be named a member of the Order of Canada," he said.

"I want to say I've been very fortunate and I'm extremely thankful, and it tells me that the work I've been doing is important work."

The trio will receive their honours at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa at a yet-to-be-disclosed date.