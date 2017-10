RCMP from the Maidstone detachment are looking into a crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Friday, according to a media release sent on Monday.

A car and semi collided on Highway 684 just after 5 p.m. CST. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old semi driver was taken to hospital in Lloydminster with minor injuries. He was released.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating how the crash happened.