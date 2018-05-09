Saskatchewan to intervene in B.C. pipeline court case

The province of Saskatchewan will be participating in a court battle over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The provincial government in British Columbia is asking its court of appeal whether the province has jurisdiction over the $7.4 billion pipeline expansion project.

British Columbia has said it is defending its coast from the potential for a catastrophic oil spill, while the federal government and the province of Alberta say the project is in the national interest.

Saskatchewan's justice ministry has received intervenor status in the case.

"Saskatchewan remains dedicated to standing up for the hard-working people in our natural resources and energy sectors," Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a news release.

"We know that these pipelines are necessary for our energy companies to get their products to tidewater to ensure a competitive price, and that the increased capacity this pipeline represents stands to benefit all Canadians."

The project would triple pipeline capacity of the line which already runs oil from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

In March, the province of British Columbia lost a bid to challenge a National Energy Board ruling that would allow pipeline company Kinder Morgan Canada to bypass local bylaws in Burnaby. At the time, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hailed the decision as a victory for her province.

Last month, Kinder Morgan announced it was stopping any non-essential spending for the project, and gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a deadline of May 31 to give a clear signal the project will proceed.