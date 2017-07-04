When it comes to making more money than your parents did, your chances are much better in the southern part of Saskatchewan than in northern communities, according to a recent study.

The study by Miles Corak, a professor of economics at the University of Ottawa, looks at intergenerational mobility in income across Canada to see how likely it is that adults end up earning the same income or a higher one than their parents.

He used data from Statistics Canada collected from income tax returns, and compared incomes of people in 2008-09 who were in their late 30s to mid-40s to the incomes of their families when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

Miles Corak is a professor of economics at the University of Ottawa. (submitted)

He said his results in Saskatchewan are "a story of two provinces."

Southern Saskatchewan, from Saskatoon to the U.S. border, shows a great deal of income mobility, especially near Estevan, Sask., and Alberta. In Saskatoon especially, the chance of a cycle of intergenerational poverty is relatively low compared to other major cities, he said.

The northern part of the province, however, is "a whole other story," where the chances of a cycle of poverty are much higher.

That stark divide could be due to a number of factors, he said. That includes a lack of diversity of employment opportunities and how some groups, like Indigenous people, are treated in the labour market, he said.

Corak found one of the biggest factors affecting income mobility in an area is how polarized the income distribution is. Where the gap between middle income and lower income is wider, income mobility is lower, he said.

"If we're not too far from the middle, if the rungs of the ladder aren't too far apart, the chances, the opportunities are also greater that you can climb up that ladder," he said.

"When the rungs are farther apart, especially at the bottom end, there can be a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy where people see great challenges ahead of themselves and give up, in some sense."

Cities are often "gateways for opportunity," he added, though Toronto and some other Canadian cities are not the gateways they once were due to rising housing costs. That's not yet the case in Saskatchewan.

As jobs in North America continue to polarize toward the high and low ends of the income spectrum, Corak said promotion of equality of opportunity will become more challenging.